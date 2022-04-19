Bengaluru: Flipkart-owned Myntra has taken 300,000 sq ft on lease, from managed workspace provider IndiQube, in Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road for its new corporate headquarters.

The new office has a seating capacity of over 2,600 people, a two-fold rise from its earlier office. Myntra will allow employees the flexibility of working from the office, as well as enable in-person collaboration as the fashion e-tailer enters a hybrid model of work.

“Myntra’s new office space is a reflection of our continuous efforts to stay ahead of the innovation curve in the field of democratising fashion, beauty and lifestyle. The new workspace propels this mission, by providing our people a workspace conducive to creativity, inspiration, imagination and throughput, and to always stay ahead of their game," said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra.

Myntra has moved to the new premises from its 130,000 sq ft office earlier at Kudlu Gate, off Hosur Road, where it spent nearly 12 years.

Apart from IndiQube which customized the premises for Myntra, the latter also partnered with design consultancy Space Matrix.

“The requirement for Myntra’s office was very different. It’s an office with diverse features that incorporates a studio, fashion and technology. It had to be customized and personalized for the company," said Rishi Das, founder, IndiQube.

Even as companies explore the hybrid model of work, new-age offices in cities such as Bengaluru are providing well-planned workspaces for their employees, in a post-pandemic era.

Das said there has been a significant uptick in office leasing in the last few months.

“Demand outstrips supply in cities such as Bengaluru, and the requirements for space are becoming bigger," he added.