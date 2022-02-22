New Delhi: Myntra has launched a Style Squad, a cohort of fashion content creators or influencers, who will exclusively collaborate with the online fashion marketplace and its brand partners to become the faces of its social commerce proposition, in particular, Myntra Studio and M Live.

The Flipkart group-owned company said these influencers will be positioned as the faces of Myntra across colleges, thriving fashion and lifestyle communities and established social platforms.

Creators on the Style Squad include Abhinav Mathur, Ishita Khanna, Asmita Kaushik, Samidha Singh, Pradaini Surva, and Queen Andro, among others.

“The Style Squad will be looking to build platform affinity by driving their fan base to Myntra, becoming its digital ambassadors, while impactfully scaling awareness for Myntra on their social channels. Myntra has handpicked creators from the top 10% of the thousands of creators it has worked with in the recent past via Myntra Studio and M Live," the online retailer said on Tuesday.

The move comes as fashion and beauty marketplaces are building the still-nascent creator ecosystem in India. Companies are hoping that a deeply integrated and well-entrenched influencer ecosystem can help drive demand and help further their content-to-commerce play.

Myntra, for instance, wants to rely on creators to drive stickiness and repeats with fashion-forward customers across tiers and genders.

The current engagement rates of the enterprise’s key creators are upwards of 1.5 times of the platform average and this is expected to grow by four to five times in the next two years, it said.

“The launch of Style Squad is the manifestation of Myntra’s commitment to empower the talented and aspiring creator ecosystem in India. Through this initiative, Myntra will offer an array of benefits, ranging from unlocking monetization opportunities, a steady stream of income, the opportunity to connect with over 7000 brands at scale and customized 1:1 mentorship and training avenues," it said.

For shoppers, the Style Squad will offer curated looks, hacks and tips.

"As pioneers in the space of fashion content, we believe in nurturing upcoming talented creators from the grassroots and giving them adequate exposure, mentorship and training to become superstars on the platform," said Achint Setia, Head of Marketing and Social Commerce, Myntra.

Setia said the Squad has been put in place to drive meaningful consumer engagement-driven shopping.

Majority of these members were established creators before they joined Myntra; most of them have a larger follower base on Myntra Studio. Myntra said members of this squad were chosen keeping in mind their pan-India reach.

“The Style Squad enables Myntra and our brand partners to leverage the creator economy to deliver substantial value for our customers by building a platform that allows real time style advisory and enhanced product discovery. Influencer-led engagement is key to Myntra’s marketing strategy and we shall continue to make the right spends to enable this vision," he said.

Late last year, Myntra forayed into social commerce. Since then, it has witnessed its live streaming traffic grow by over five-fold; demand in orders placed is up ten times in the last six months.

