BENGALURU: Ahead of its festival season sale , e-commerce firm Myntra has strengthened its supply chain network, adding a fulfilment centre, three mother hubs, 12 satellite hubs, and 171 distribution centres to enhance capacity for higher storage volumes and optimise last-mile deliveries.

The new fulfilment centre in Kolkata, which has been added ahead of Myntra’s upcoming ‘Big Fashion Festival’ to be held from 3-10 October, is spread over 2 lakh sq ft and can store up to 45 lakh items. This facility also serves as a hub for the eastern region, an important market for Myntra, with its mature fashion shopper base.

With this expansion, Myntra now has a total of five fulfilment centres, in Binola, Bilaspur, Bhiwandi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, which are spread across 11 lakh sq ft.

Myntra has also added three new mother hubs at Bilaspur, Chennai, and Kolkata, taking collective processing area of its mother hubs to over 6 lakh sq ft.

With this, it has a total of 30 mother hubs across the country.

Fulfilment centres are specialised facilities where products are received from sellers across the region and processed and packed. These then go to mother hubs, which act as a sortation centre for moving shipments to distribution centres across the network.

Since the previous edition of Big Fashion Festival, Myntra has also added 171 new last-mile distribution centres across the country, taking the total count to 1330.

Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “Our tech-pivoted fulfillment and distribution centres with their state-of-the-art infrastructure, play an important role to elevate the quality-of-service experience we are able to offer to our customers, on the back of optimised delivery timeline, especially during peak periods such as the festive season. With the expansion of our overall storage and processing facility, we are geared up to deliver a fulfilling festive shopping experience for our growing customer base."

About 4 million customers shopped for 13 million items during the previous edition of 'Big Fashion Festival' last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.