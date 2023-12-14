Online shopping platform Myntra said it added 7.5 crore new app users in 2023 with its loyal customer base growing by 100% YoY in the last 18 months. During the festive season, Myntra registered a record high of six crore monthly active users this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among its varied portfolios, Beauty Charter has emerged as one of the best-performing players at scale in the industry, boasting a remarkable 3X growth of the market, Flipkart's acquired e-commerce firm said.

The beauty charter, with over 1500 brands and more than 90,000 stock keeping units, has grown by over 4X in the last three years, Myntra added.

Further Myntra said that it recorded 70% YoY growth in the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) category in the last quarter.

The platform's Gen Z fashion segment recorded a 2.25 times year-on-year surge in demand and witnessed a 175% YoY growth in customers.

Notably, Myntra introduced FWD, an app-in-app proposition for Gen Z in May this year.

Commenting on the customer expansion, Myntr CMO Sunder Balasubramanian said, "We’ve had a phenomenal year and are proud of the efforts put in by the teams along with brands. It’s been heartening to see how multifaceted our growth has been. We’ve added the highest number of new users and new customers this year, whilst doubling our loyal customer base. In our commitment to provide a delightful shopping experience to customers, we continue to make several strides and achieve major milestones". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beyond fashion, the Flipkart acquired firm said it has also solidified its position as the go-to lifestyle destination, comprising luxury watches, wearables, luggage, travel accessories, home and footwear.

Myntra said that technology has played a crucial role in streamlining the shopping experience for consumers. Myntra Minis, a short-form video content offering, based on the reels format, has witnessed one million daily views, it said. Additionally, the platform has continued to leverage AI and other emerging technologies to stay ahead, it added.

