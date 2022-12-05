Myntra reports 60% jump in demand for international brands2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 03:46 PM IST
- In all, Myntra sells over 5,000 brands such as H&M, Levis, Louis Philippe, Mango, Forever 21, Urbanic, Biba, Nike, and Fossil, among others.
NEW DELHI: Flipkart-backed fashion marketplace Myntra has been witnessing strong demand for its portfolio of international brands. Over the last 12 months, Myntra has on-boarded 25 international fashion labels apart from 50 foreign beauty brands. It now retails over 400 foreign brands on the platform, with the portfolio having grown over 60% in the last two years, said a top executive at the company.