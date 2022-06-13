Myntra reports 70% more traffic during flagship sale event

“The upwardly-mobile fashion-forward consumers have once again welcomed EORS with a hearty opening, purchasing 50 lakh products within the first 24 hours to cater to their fashion and beauty needs. It’s also very encouraging to see women forming 60% of the shopper base and some of the tier-3 towns emerging as high traction customer hubs on day 1 of this edition. As the event unfolds itself in the next few days, we are excited to serve millions of customers with our tech-pivoted delightful shopping experience," said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra.