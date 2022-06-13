Myntra reports 70% more traffic during flagship sale event

Myntra reports 70% more traffic during flagship sale event2 min read . 04:10 PM IST
- The retailer shipped 2.6 million items within the first 24 hours of the event
New Delhi: Online fashion retailer Myntra sold 50 lakh items on day one of its flagship bi-annual “End of Reason Sale" (EORS) that is being held from 11 to 16 June. The retailer shipped 2.6 million items within the first 24 hours of the event.
The online retailer reported 70% growth in traffic during the event as compared to regular days, it said. This is Myntra’s 16th edition of the EORS.
“The first day of the mega fashion carnival is a clear reflection of the paradigm shift in the lifestyle of the shoppers, be it rebuilding their fitness regime, stepping out more frequently, preparing to go back to the office or participating in social gatherings," the retailer said.
Myntra expects to draw a million new shoppers this EORS. The retailer recorded the highest number of app installs to date—4.5 million during the pre-sale period.
Meanwhile, 51% of shoppers who purchased goods on day one of the sale were from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The traffic on the platform built-up to a record of 8 million during the Early Access period of the 6-day fashion extravaganza. An estimated 1.2 lakh products were ordered during the first 10 minutes of the sale event going live. Among the metros, shoppers in Delhi led demand with Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad reporting a surge in orders. Among the top non-metro cities that shopped during this period were Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Surat, Vizag and Ludhiana.
A majority of shoppers placed orders for men’s casual wear, women’s western wear and sportswear on day one of the sale. Some of the top brands that reported high frequency in sales include USPA, Puma, Nike, Loreal, Roadster Life & Co., H&M, Anouk, Mast & Harbour, Levi’s, Vishudh among others.
Around 60% of the shoppers were women who bought western wear, footwear, handbags, jewelry and beauty and personal care categories. The retailer sold 14 lakhs women’s tops and t-shirts and 7.6 lakhs kurtas on day one.
Meanwhile, with interest in fitness and active wear reining high, customers opted for brands such as Puma, Nike, Adidas, Skechers and HRX. “Sportswear trended on day 1 with 1.7x spike over business as usual days. Sports apparel for plus sizes and yoga also saw heightened traction on the first day," the retailer said.
Myntra created 27,500 third-party employment opportunities ahead of the sale period.
“The upwardly-mobile fashion-forward consumers have once again welcomed EORS with a hearty opening, purchasing 50 lakh products within the first 24 hours to cater to their fashion and beauty needs. It’s also very encouraging to see women forming 60% of the shopper base and some of the tier-3 towns emerging as high traction customer hubs on day 1 of this edition. As the event unfolds itself in the next few days, we are excited to serve millions of customers with our tech-pivoted delightful shopping experience," said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra.