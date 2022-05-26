Myntra rolls out express delivery

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The feature will allow speed-sensitive customers to easily search for M-Express products through delivery time filters and also visually identify such products with the help of M-Express tags that will be fulfilled through this new express delivery service
NEW DELHI: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has rolled out an express delivery feature, M-Express, that will allow shoppers to receive their orders within 24-48 hours of purchase.
The retailer is allowing the feature on a collection of 3 lakh styles and to over 1300 pin codes.
The feature will allow speed-sensitive customers to easily search for M-Express products through delivery time filters and also visually identify such products with the help of M-Express tags that will be fulfilled through this new express delivery service, the retailer said in an announcement on Thursday.
“Launched ahead of Myntra’s upcoming 16th edition of its flagship end of reason sale, M-Express rides on the back of continuous tech innovations to offer consumers a delightful shopping experience. Tech-enabled network designs and streamlined operational efficiencies of Myntra’s supply chain partners, have paved the way for an optimised supply chain network that is critical to run the M-Express successfully," it added.
There has been a pronounced shift in consumer expectations in terms of services such as express delivery, the retailer said.
M-Express will be a game changer for the industry and drive delight for the fashion-forward customer base while reinforcing loyalty. This will in turn boost the opportunity for brands, and small and medium sellers to grow, said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra.
This new feature on the Myntra app has been rolled out in metros across 30% of the styles available on Myntra. It will expand to tier 2 and 3 cities, as well as launch the web version of the feature in the coming months.