Myntra sees towns lap up global fashion labels

The move also points to more recent aggression displayed by Indian retail houses in bringing global brands to the country to capitalize on the growing demand for branded apparel. Greater variety helps draw in more shoppers and capture consumers across price points. For instance, Myntra onboarded American retailer Macy’s by listing its private labels in the run-up to the festive season sales earlier this year. These include brands such as Alfani, a workwear brand for men and women, apart from men’s casual clothing line under Club Room. Myntra also lists Macy’s activewear brand Ideology and daily basics such as tank tops and track pants under the Karen Scott brand. More recently, UK’s Boohoo Group marked its foray into the Indian market with Myntra and will sell brands such as boohoo, Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal across categories like dresses, tops, bottoms, and footwear.