Myntra stocks up on Macy’s in India

To be sure, Macy’s is a multi-brand department store chain with a presence across online and offline stores. However, for now, Macy’s has listed its private labels on Myntra. For instance, the platform currently lists brands such as Alfani—a workwear brand for men and women, apart from men’s casual clothing line under the Club Room. Myntra also lists Macy’s activewear brand Ideology, and daily basics such as tank tops and track pants under the Karen Scott brand. It is also selling loungewear under the Macy’s Jenni brand.