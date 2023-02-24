Myntra to scale beauty offerings as competition heats up
The move marks further competition in India’s beauty and personal care market, especially on the retail side where companies such as Nykaa, Reliance Retail and Tata Group are all participating in India’s organised beauty retail market. India’s beauty market is set to touch $26 billion by 2025, of this $6 to $7 billion will be captured online
New Delhi: Flipkart-backed online fashion portal Myntra is set to expand offerings under its beauty portfolio, adding over 50 international brands this year as it capitalises on growing demand for such products.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×