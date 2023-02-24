Myntra to scale beauty offerings as competition heats up

“We are seeing consumers adopting make-up at an early age, late teens or early-job goers. We are also seeing demand for products which are very diverse and very new to the Indian market like eyebrow palettes, lip-plumpers or setting sprays. Even tier-2 customers are actually picking up products like foundation, face serums, body sprays, hair colours. The consumption is increasing because new need states are being adopted by more and more customers," Sinha said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}