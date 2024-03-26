Myntra turns Ebitda positive aided by rising user base, brand tie-ups
Myntra plans to diversify its product offerings based on user demographics, increase its market share in non-apparel categories, and pursue further premiumization
BENGALURU : Online shopping platform Myntra on Tuesday claimed that it turned operationally profitable in the last quarter of calendar year 2023, attributing it to an expanding customer base, premiumization, collaborations with both domestic and international brands, and advancements in technological integration.