Myntra’s Nandita Sinha gets additional responsibility to lead Flipkart Fashion

New Delhi: The Flipkart Group on Friday assigned Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer (CEO) of Myntra, the additional responsibility of leading Flipkart Fashion alongside her current role at Myntra with immediate effect, following the exit of vice-president Arief Mohamad, who was also head of Flipkart Fashion.

"The fashion landscape is continuously evolving and we are committed to enhance the value proposition for our fashion-forward customers. Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra will take additional responsibility of leading Flipkart Fashion alongside her current role at Myntra. A seasoned leader and group veteran, she has been instrumental in driving the growth of numerous businesses within the Flipkart ecosystem," a Flipkart Group spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

Despite Sinha assuming additional responsibilities, both companies will continue to function independently.

Sinha joined as CEO of the group's fashion and lifestyle platform Myntra in January 2022. "Under her leadership, Myntra has solidified its position in the fashion industry, while also paving its path for the next phase of growth. Flipkart Fashion and Myntra will continue to operate independently under Nandita's leadership as she guides the broader strategic direction for fashion," the company said.

Sinha was appointed Myntra's CEO effective 1 January 2022. She joined the fashion, beauty and lifestyle marketplace from group company Flipkart, where she last served as vice-president, customer growth and marketing.

Walmart-backed Flipkart Group is a digital commerce entity and includes group companies—Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip.

Founded in 2007 by Mukesh Bansal, Vineet Saxena and Ashutosh Lawania, Myntra boasts a portfolio of over 6,000 fashion and lifestyle brands, including the likes of H&M, Levi's, U.S. Polo Assn, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, MANGO, Forever 21 and Marks & Spencer.

