MUMBAI : Myre Capital, a neo-realty investment platform and a venture by architect firm Morphogenesis, on Thursday said it has crossed ₹100 crore in assets under management (AUM) in the last 10 months.

Most recently, Myre said it has raised ₹31 crore through its offering in Times Square, a landmark office complex in Andheri, Mumbai. The investment cycle for the property has been closed in 45 days receiving 100% commitment from investors.

Many corporates are transitioning into the managed leasing model because of how it eliminates the operations time and cost involved, it said.

“This model has become increasingly preferred, particularly in a post-pandemic world, with tenants and landlords alike. Besides risk mitigation, it also provides other perks that act as an inducement for tenants to stick through for longer time frames such as upgrading the property through digitization and quality building management," it said.

According to Aryaman Vir, founder and chief executive Myre Capita, achieving over ₹100 crore AUM in 10 months further pushes the company to expand its horizon and to contribute significantly to democratizing fractional ownership of commercial real estate.

“We plan to add another ₹150 crore to our asset portfolio by the end of the upcoming financial year. Office assets will continue to remain high on the investor radar as mobility improves and a comeback to the physical office environment picks up," said Vir.

Vir said that the company’s fourth property which provides managed leasing of the asset offers long-term tenant stability, secured rental yields and favourable tenant-vacancy risk.

“This opportunity enables us to offer a complete spectrum of integrated services helping investors achieve optimal asset and portfolio management. Fractional ownership while at its nascent stage in India has shown a tremendous shift in mindset among HNI as well as retail investors," he said.

