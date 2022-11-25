“Our aim is to provide complete transparency and security to our investors therefore the entire principal and interest will be repaid to investors within the lock-in period of the lease contract. We see immense appetite and potential of growth for neo-realty products in India and we aim to scale this vertical to INR 350 crores by the end of next year. We are working on bringing multiple products to the table in the real estate sector for our investors to diversify their portfolio," said Aryaman Vir, Founder and CEO, MYRE Capital.