Mystery surrounds discovery of TSMC Tech inside Huawei AI chips

Based on a preliminary internal investigation, TSMC believes its technology was routed somehow through Sophgo, a Chinese chip company, though others could be involved, according to people familiar with the matter. A less-likely scenario discussed internally involves the TSMC circuitry—or “die" in chip-industry parlance—having been culled from a Huawei stockpile amassed before the U.S. sanctions hit more than four years ago, the people said.