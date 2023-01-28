The timing could not have been worst for Gautam Adani's ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) which came at a time when investors were offloading their positions in the group's seven listed stocks extensively. It was a bloodbath on Friday, with Adani stocks hitting lower circuits and some of them even witnessing a double-digit decline. The reason behind the free fall in Adani stocks would be Hindenburg Research's allegations over the Group. However, Adani has fought back by giving a much clear picture of its business portfolio.

