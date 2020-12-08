Mytrah looks to appoint Barclays for selling stake

The transaction is expected to be among the largest in India’s clean energy space, given that the Hyderabad-based firm has one of the largest wind data banks in the country and an operational portfolio of 2.3 gigawatts (GW). This includes 1,700 megawatts (MW) of wind and around 535MW of solar. It also has 700MW of projects under development. Vikram Kailas, co-founder and managing director of Mytrah Energy, chose not to comment. A Barclays Bank India spokesperson also declined to comment.