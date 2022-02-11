1 min read.Updated: 11 Feb 2022, 02:32 PM ISTLivemint
Tata Sons Ltd board on Friday considered and approved the re-appointment of its executive chairman N Chandrasekaran for another five years.
Ratan Tata, who was a special invitee to the board meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period.