N Chandrasekaran reappointed Tata Sons' Chairman for another 5 years
Tata Sons Ltd board on Friday considered and approved the re-appointment of its executive chairman N Chandrasekaran for another five years.

Ratan Tata, who was a special invitee to the board meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," Chandrasekaran said.

Chandrasekaran's current tenure as the chairman of the company comes to an in February 2022.

