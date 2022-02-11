Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  N Chandrasekaran reappointed Tata Sons' Chairman for another 5 years

N Chandrasekaran reappointed Tata Sons’ Chairman for another 5 years

File Photo of N Chandrasekaran
1 min read . 02:32 PM IST Livemint

  • Ratan Tata, who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran.

Tata Sons Ltd board on Friday considered and approved the re-appointment of its executive chairman N Chandrasekaran for another five years.

Ratan Tata, who was a special invitee to the board meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," Chandrasekaran said.

Chandrasekaran's current tenure as the chairman of the company comes to an in February 2022.

