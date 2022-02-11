N Chandrasekaran reappointed Tata Sons’ Chairman for another 5 years

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ratan Tata, who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran.
Tata Sons Ltd board on Friday considered and approved the re-appointment of its executive chairman N Chandrasekaran for another five years.
Ratan Tata, who was a special invitee to the board meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period.
