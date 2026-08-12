N Chandrasekaran resigns as Tata Sons chairman: What triggered his exit, how much he earned — all you need to know

N Chandrasekaran has decided to step down as chairman of Tata Sons, ending his nearly decade-long tenure at the helm of the Tata Group.

Chandrasekaran informed the Tata Sons board of his decision on Wednesday, 12 August, and said he would not seek an extension when his current term ends in February 2027.

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Chandrasekaran took charge as executive chairman of Tata Sons on 21 February 2017, after spending three decades at Tata Consultancy Services, where he became chief executive and managing director in 2009. He was reappointed for a second five-year term in 2022.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted N Chandrasekaran to resign as chairman of Tata Sons? ⌵ N Chandrasekaran resigned due to the lack of unanimous support for extending his tenure by another five years, as one board member did not support the proposal. 2 What is the significance of N Chandrasekaran's resignation timing? ⌵ His resignation comes before the upcoming shareholders' annual general meeting and allows for a clearer succession process for Tata Sons ahead of critical strategic projects. 3 How much did N Chandrasekaran earn during his tenure at Tata Sons? ⌵ In FY26, N Chandrasekaran's remuneration was ₹158.66 crore, making it the highest since Tata Sons began disclosing executive compensation. 4 How will Tata Sons select its next chairman following Chandrasekaran's resignation? ⌵ The next chairman will be selected by a five-member committee, with nominations from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the Tata Sons board, and an independent member. 5 When does N Chandrasekaran's current term as chairman officially end? ⌵ N Chandrasekaran's current term as chairman of Tata Sons ends on February 20, 2027, and he will continue in his role until then.

His tenure has coincided with some of the Tata Group's biggest strategic bets, including the acquisition of Air India and expansion into semiconductors, electronics, electric vehicles, batteries and digital businesses.

Also Read | N Chandrasekaran: The Tata Sons chair who resigned from his position

Why did N Chandrasekaran resign? Chandrasekaran said his decision was triggered by the lack of unanimous support for extending his tenure by another five years.

In his statement, he said the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved to recommend a five-year extension of his term. The recommendation was also recorded by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the board.

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The proposal was placed before the Tata Sons board on 24 February 2026. However, it was not carried through because one board member did not support the extension, Chandrasekaran said. In the absence of unanimous support, he chose to defer the decision.

Chandrasekaran said that six months had passed since that board meeting, but no resolution had been reached.

He said the uncertainty could not continue indefinitely because Tata Sons has several strategic projects at critical stages of execution. According to Chandrasekaran, having clarity over who will lead the group beyond February 2027 is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.

When does his tenure end? Chandrasekaran's resignation does not mean that he is leaving Tata Sons immediately.

His existing term as chairman continues until February 2027, and he will remain in the position until then. This gives Tata Sons several months to identify his successor and prepare for the transition.

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Also Read | Tata Sons chair N Chandrasekaran resigns

No reappointment Chandrasekaran's proposed five-year extension had been under consideration since earlier this year.

The recommendation from the two principal Tata trusts had supported another term, but the proposal did not secure unanimous backing at the Tata Sons board meeting in February. With no resolution reached in the months since, Chandrasekaran has now decided not to pursue another term.

His decision removes the immediate uncertainty around whether he would continue beyond February 2027 and formally sets the stage for a new chairman.

The timing is significant because shareholders were also due to consider Chandrasekaran's continuation as a director at the upcoming Tata Sons AGM. He has now asked the board to move ahead with succession planning instead.

How much did N Chandrasekaran earn as Tata Sons chairman? Chandrasekaran's FY26 remuneration adds another dimension to his exit. According to Tata Sons' FY26 annual report, he received ₹158.66 crore in total remuneration, up from ₹155.81 crore in FY25. This was his highest annual remuneration since Tata Sons began disclosing executive compensation in FY22.

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His FY26 remuneration comprised ₹17.97 crore in salary and other benefits and ₹140.69 crore in profit-linked commission. The commission accounted for nearly 89% of his total remuneration.

Over the five financial years from FY22 to FY26, Chandrasekaran's total remuneration from Tata Sons amounted to ₹671.4 crore, based on the company's disclosed annual figures.

Over his tenure, Chandrasekaran has been among India's highest-paid corporate executives, with his remuneration reflecting the profit-linked structure of his Tata Sons compensation.

How will the successor be selected? Tata Sons has a formal mechanism for selecting its chairman under its Articles of Association.

The succession process provides for a five-member selection committee. Three members are nominated jointly by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, one member is nominated from the Tata Sons board and one independent outside member is selected by Tata Sons.

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Also Read | Leading Tata Sons has been a great honour, Chandrasekaran says as he steps down

The structure gives the Tata Trusts significant influence over the succession process because philanthropic Tata trusts collectively own about 66% of Tata Sons.

However, Tata Sons has not yet announced the members of the selection committee or identified Chandrasekaran's successor as of 12 August 2026.

Chandrasekaran has specifically asked the board to decide on succession so that there is clarity over leadership beyond February 2027. The next chairman will therefore emerge through a formal selection process rather than an immediate appointment.

For now, Chandrasekaran remains chairman and will continue in the role until his current term ends in February 2027.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.