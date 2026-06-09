TCS will have as many AI agents as employees in 3 years: N Chandrasekaran

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N Chandrasekaran has predicted that the company could have as many AI agents as human employees within the next three years. Chandrasekaran, however, said that the company does not plan to let go of employees but will slow hiring for new roles.

During the company's AGM, Chandrasekaran said that TCS is investing heavily in building AI agents for internal operations, solution frameworks, and client-specific work.

“I predict that over the next three years, TCS will have as many AI agents as human employees.... In all, the day is not very far when TCS will have an equal number of AI agents, or AI workers, as it has physical workers,” he said.

"If the company has half a million employees, the day is not far when the company will have half a million AI agents... The company's employees and AI agents will work together and that will be the future," Chandrasekaran added.

The TCS chairman also noted that the company's AI-related revenue has been growing consistently, with a compound quarterly growth rate of more than 22% and an annualised run rate of nearly $2.5 billion in the latest quarter.

AI will reduce hiring in the IT sector Chandrasekaran also said the increasing use of AI agents would reduce hiring across both TCS and the broader IT industry. However, he noted that the technology would also lead to the creation of new roles and opportunities.

"Some of the work being done will go to AI agents. That will be the nature of the transition that we have to go through not only as a company, but as an industry and as a country," he added.

Five pillars of AI for TCS: TCS TCS CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan said that the company is now looking to become a full-stack AI services providers which helps enterprises deploy AI across infrastructure, data, models, platforms, applications, agents and user experiences.

View full Image View full Image TCS's five pillars of AI transformation

“TCS has set out a bold aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company. This is not just about scale.This means leadership in shaping enterprise AI adoption, building trusted AI ecosystems, and delivering measurable business outcomes.” Krithivasan noted

He also laid out the five pillars of the AI led transformation at TCS.

The first pillar, called TCS AI Internal Transformation, focuses on building an AI-first culture within the company,Krithivasan said. he noted that the company conducted the world's largest AI hackathon last year and setup a dedicated AI and Service Transformation Unit within the company and also developed a proprietary service autonomy model that is being used to reimagine traditional offerings such as application services, infrastructure services and business process services.

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Under the second pillar, TCS wants to redefine all services by emedding AI capabilities across eery servie line to help clients move away from isolated AI projects to enterprise-wide transformation

The thid pillar is, Future-ready Talent Model where the company is focusing on deployment of AI across workforce. The company says it invested 69 million learning hours during FY26 on AI and over 217,000 associates now possess advanced AI skills

Under the fourth pillar, Making AI Real for Clients, TCS is developing industry-specific AI solutions across sectors including banking, insurance, energy management, life sciences and manufacturing.