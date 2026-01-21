N Chandrasekaran, Sunil Mittal: 7 top Indian business leaders to speak with Trump at Davos today, says report

US President Donald Trump is on his way to Davos in Switzerland to deliver his keynote address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026. During his visit to the key event, the Republican leader is set to meet a select group of global business leaders on the sidelines, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

The select group of business leaders who Trump is set to meet at Davos on Wednesday includes at least seven Indian industry stalwarts, including Tata Sons' N Chandrasekaran and Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal, as per the Moneycontrol report.

Livemint could not independently verify the authenticity of the report. This article will be updated once there is an official statement available.

Who are the Indian leaders meeting with Trump at Davos?

According to the Moneycontrol report, the seven Indian leaders include —

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Srini Pallia, CEO, Wipro

Salil S. Parekh, CEO, Infosys

Anish Shah, Group Chief Executive, Mahindra Group

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Hari S. Bhartia, Founder & Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group

The upcoming meeting, if it happens, will underscore India's growing footprint in the global business forum. It highlights India's strong corporate presence at a key event, where over 3,000 delegates from over 130 countries are scheduled to participate.

Donald Trump heads for Davos US President Donald Trump on Wednesday descended for Davos amid possibility of a showdown with European leaders as his bid to seize Greenland threatens to tear the transatlantic alliance apart.

Trump mocked European leaders a day before heading to the World Economic Forum, who have closed ranks against Trump's aggressive America First stance, with French President Emmanuel Macron vowing to stand up against "bullies" and the EU promising an "unflinching" response.

As Trump lands in Switzerland, the focus will be on the US leader and his policies, and what he discusses with the European leaders.

"I'm going to a beautiful place in Switzerland where I'm sure I'm very happily awaited for," Trump said with a smile at a White House briefing to mark his first year back in power, before leaving for Davos.

Asked how far he was prepared to go to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a fellow NATO member, Trump replied: "You'll find out."

Later as he left the White House for his flight, the president admitted he had "no idea" how the trip to Davos would pan out.

Trump's eagerly awaited speech at the annual gathering of the world's economic and political elite, which he is attending for the first time in six years, is scheduled for 2:30pm (1330 GMT).

Donald Trump will be accompanied by several Cabinet ministers and top advisers, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and special envoy Steve Witkoff among others.