N Chandrasekaran: The Tata Sons chairman at the centre of latest leadership shake-up

Natarajan Chandrasekaran stepped down today as chairman of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, a $400-billion salt-to-software conglomerate based in India.

His resignation comes ahead of the company's annual general meeting, scheduled for 18 August. He said in a letter to the board of Tata Sons on Wednesday morning that he will not seek reappointment after completing his current term on 20 February 2027, according to an executive privy to the development.

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The development is reportedly linked to shareholder-related tensions and differences between Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did N. Chandrasekaran resign as chairman of Tata Sons? ⌵ Chandrasekaran's resignation is linked to shareholder tensions and differences with Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, as several conditions for extending his chairmanship could not be met. 2 What will happen after N. Chandrasekaran's term ends at Tata Sons? ⌵ Chandrasekaran will complete his current term, which ends on February 20, 2027, and he has announced that he will not seek reappointment. 3 How long has N. Chandrasekaran been with Tata Group? ⌵ Chandrasekaran has spent 40 years in various roles within the Tata Group, including his tenure as CEO and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services. 4 What impact did N. Chandrasekaran's resignation have on Tata Group stocks? ⌵ Following the news of his resignation, shares of several Tata Group companies, including TCS and Tata Steel, experienced a significant decline. 5 What led to N. Chandrasekaran's decision to step down ahead of the AGM? ⌵ Chandrasekaran stepped down to allow for clarity in leadership at Tata Sons, highlighting the need for a leader to guide the Group beyond February 2027.

Tata Sons has not yet issued any formal statement regarding the chairman's departure or a possible successor. However, reports of his resignation weighed on investor sentiment, sending shares of several Tata Group companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel and Tata Power, lower on Wednesday.

N Chandrasekaran's statement The top executive of Tata Sons released a statement on Wednesday announcing his resignation, thanking all stakeholders for their support during his tenure at the conglomerate.

Chandrasekaran, who has completed 40 years of his professional life at Tata Group, said Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) had unanimously recommended extending his tenure by another 5 years, and a resolution was tabled at the Tata Sons board meeting on 24 February, 2026.

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“However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision,” Chandrasekaran wrote. He added, "It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date.”

N Chandrasekaran's professional journey Chandrasekaran is the chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of all Tata group companies. He joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed as Chairman in January 2017.

He also chairs the Boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, The Tata Power Company Limited, Air India Limited, Tata Consumer Products Limited, and The Indian Hotels Company Limited.

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Before taking over as chairman of Tata Sons, Chandrasekaran spent more than 30 years at TCS. He served as the company's chief executive officer and managing director for eight years until 2017.

Under his leadership, TCS crossed $20 billion in annual revenue and eventually became India’s most valuable company for a period. It also expanded aggressively into cloud and AI services.

During his tenure as CEO and MD, Chandrasekaran led TCS through difficult times, including a major financial setback, while sustaining strong growth in an increasingly competitive and volatile global IT market.

N Chandrasekaran's education and early academic background Born in 1963, Chandrasekaran has a Bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences from Coimbatore Institute of Technology.

He also has a Master's in Computer Applications from Regional Engineering College in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, which was later renamed as the National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) in 2003.

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Also Read | Tata Sons' Chandrasekaran says Air India turnaround could take a decade

Chandrasekaran has received several honorary doctorates from leading universities in India and abroad. These include an honorary Doctor of Letters from Macquarie University in Australia, Doctor Honoris Causa by Nyenrode University in the Netherlands and Doctor of Letters from the Regional Engineering College in Trichy, Tamil Nadu (Now NIT-Trichy).

He is also the author of Bridgital Nation, a book that explores how technology-led disruptions can help create economic opportunities and improve the lives of millions of Indians. His company profile describes him as an avid photographer and a passionate long-distance marathon runner.

N Chandrasekaran's net worth In FY25, his total compensation was reported at approximately ₹155 crore ($18.5 million), according to Business Outreach.

His pay package includes a fixed salary along with commissions based on company profits. His net worth is largely influenced by his leadership role within the Tata Group and his decades of contribution to India’s corporate sector.

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About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



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Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.