Business News/ Companies / News/  N Srinivasan resigns as CEO, MD of India Cements after CCI approves 7,000-crore UltraTech deal

N Srinivasan resigns as CEO, MD of India Cements after CCI approves ₹7,000-crore UltraTech deal

Nikita Prasad

  • N Srinivasan has stepped down as vice chairman and managing director pursuant to the completion of the transaction and due to the consequent cessation of control by the existing promoters over the company

N Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of India Cements (Image Credit: https://www.indiacements.co.in/)

N Srinivasan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of India Cements, and other board members tendered their resignations with immediate effect on Wednesday, December 25, 2024 following UltraTech Cement's 32 per cent acquisition of the South-based cement maker.

Earlier this month, the Aditya Birla Group-owned cement major completed the acquisition of 10.13 crore equity shares of India Cements, representing 32.72 per cent of the company's equity share capital. With the completion of the stake, India Cements became a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement.

India Cements informed the stock exchanges in a regulatory filing that N Srinivasan has stepped down as vice chairman and managing director pursuant to the completion of the transaction and due to the consequent cessation of control by the existing promoters over the company. Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath, wife Chitra Srinivasan, and V M Mohan have also stepped down from the company's board.

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
