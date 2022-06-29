NAA may need an extension to decide on pending cases4 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 12:32 AM IST
- Anti-profiteering body, which was hamstrung for about a year on lack of quorum, sprang into action in April
Listen to this article
BENGALURU : The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) may take a year and a half to decide on pending cases at its current pace, even as the Goods and Services Tax Council (GST) is yet to decide on folding the agency into the Competition Commission of India (CCI). If the authority is to decide on these cases on its own, it may need another one-year extension once its term ends on 30 November.