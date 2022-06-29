NAA may need an extension to decide on pending cases

In September, the GST Council decided to explore bringing anti-profiteering cases under the CCI, the country’s monopoly watchdog. However, a final decision on this is awaited. M.S. Mani, partner, Deloitte India said the NAA should get more time to complete pending cases, as a new authority may take time to understand the nuances of these cases. “In the absence of a common cost methodology to determine the existence or otherwise of profiteering, it would be more difficult for a new body to deal with these matters," said Mani.

