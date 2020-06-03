NAA orders probe into Phillips India

NEW DELHI : In an order highlighting the complexities involved in enforcing the anti-profiteering provisions in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has ordered a probe into the ‘profiteering’ aspect of goods sold by Phillips India Ltd.

NAA’s direction to the Director General of Anti-profiteering (DGAP) is part of an order issued on Wednesday in which the regulator has found a ₹4.5 lakh alleged profiteering by the company in a stock transfer transaction relating to food processor. NAA has ordered DGAP to investigate into all other impacted products supplied by the company and submit a report. An email sent to Phillips India on Wednesday seeking comments remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The order highlights the divergent interpretations about anti-profiteering provisions that the authorities and many companies hold. Given the difficulties in ensuring that prices are cut at the level of each business unit handling individual products in a long supply chain, businesses tend to only ensure that they pass on benefits of tax rate reduction to consumers as a whole and that they do not profiteer at the corporate level. However, the authorities want to ensure that each individual consumer benefits from the tax rate cut and does not set off any discount given to one customer against another customer not getting the benefit of the tax rate cut.

The NAA order said that Phillips India has informed that although the base price of the product has increased, it has given higher discounts to the recipient, QRS Retail, after GST roll out. This argument, however, did not convince the DGAP about not profiteering on the transaction. The company has been asked to deposit ₹4.5 lakh to designated consumer welfare funds and to explain why a penalty should not be imposed.

