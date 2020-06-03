NAA orders probe into Phillips India

The order highlights the divergent interpretations about anti-profiteering provisions that the authorities and many companies hold. Given the difficulties in ensuring that prices are cut at the level of each business unit handling individual products in a long supply chain, businesses tend to only ensure that they pass on benefits of tax rate reduction to consumers as a whole and that they do not profiteer at the corporate level. However, the authorities want to ensure that each individual consumer benefits from the tax rate cut and does not set off any discount given to one customer against another customer not getting the benefit of the tax rate cut.