NAA orders Tata group’s retail arm to deposit 1.9 cr for alleged profiteering

GST laws require businesses to pass on the benefit of tax rate cut to consumers immediately after the tax rate comes down. Although products are not under a price control regime, businesses cannot jack up the base price to pocket the benefit the government intends to give to consumers by sacrificing the tax revenue. However, once the benefit of tax rate reduction is passed on to consumers by lowering the price, there is no lock-in period for holding the reduced price and companies are free to follow their own pricing strategy depending on market dynamics.