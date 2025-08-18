NAB to Review Staff Pay as Bank Hit With $85 Million Costs

(Bloomberg) -- National Australia Bank Ltd. said it will incur A$130 ($85 million) of costs and initiate a broader review into its payroll system after uncovering that a range of staff benefits are not being recognised.

“Paying our colleagues correctly is an absolute priority,” Sarah White, people and culture group executive at NAB, said in a statement on Monday. “We are sorry and apologise to our colleagues that this has happened and have commenced remediating those impacted.”

NAB said its payroll review and remediation is ongoing and total costs remain uncertain. This follows a pay issue that started in 2019 with costs of A$250 million incurred between 2022-2022.

The unexpected charge increased costs at the Melbourne-based firm which now expects operating expenses growth of about 4.5%, according to the statement. That came as unaudited cash earnings were flat at A$1.8 billion in the three months to June 30.

NAB’s latest payroll issue added to a litany of troubles at Australian financial firms and marred their earnings season. Macquarie Group Ltd. faces potential penalties amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars after a string of lapses in risk management.

At ANZ Group Holdings Ltd., bad trader behavior including alcohol and substance abuse prompted the regulator to impose punitive capital requirements and eventually led to the departure of CEO Shayne Elliott. Even the stock exchange operator, ASX Ltd., is under review for “repeated and serious” failures in governance and risk management.

Earnings season for Australian lenders has underscored bright spots in loan growth at Westpac Banking Corp., while some analysts said larger rival Commonwealth Bank of Australia now faces a margin squeeze and increasing credit costs in 2026. The Australian economy is contending with an expected further decrease to benchmark lending rates just as many households struggle with higher energy and other living costs.

“We remain optimistic about the outlook and are well placed to manage NAB for the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Andrew Irvine said in the statement.

