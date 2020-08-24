Nabard launches credit guarantee programme for NBFC-MFIs

Nabard signed a pact with Vivriti Capital and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank earlier this month to roll out the initiative, which will enhance access to sustainable finance for microenterprises and low-income households. “The partially guaranteed loan facility will catalyse much-needed financing to millions of households, agricultural and business markets to sustain in the post COVID-19 environment," Nabard Chairman G R Chintala said. It will help facilitate ₹2,500 crore funding in the initial phase and is expected to be scaled up. The programme is expected to cover over 1 million households across 28 states and 650 districts, the release said.