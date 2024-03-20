Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  NaBFID considers $4.8 billion worth of bond sale to double loan disbursements

NaBFID considers $4.8 billion worth of bond sale to double loan disbursements

Livemint ( with inputs from Bloomberg )

NaBFID is likely to sell bonds with tenors spanning from 10 to 20 years in the financial year starting April 1, sources told Bloomberg.

NaBFID joins other Indian institutions in selling bonds amid a massive increase in government spending on roads, ports and railways.

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) plans to raise up to $4.8 billion (around 40,000 crore) in local currency bonds, Bloomberg reported citing sources. The state-backed lender aims to more than double its loan disbursement, it added.

Also Read | Adani Group tells investors sale of new overseas bond worth $409 million due next week: Report

NaBFID intends to issue bonds with maturity periods ranging from 10-20 years in the financial year beginning April 1, sources said. The targeted fundraising amount is anticipated to fall within the range of 30,000 crore to 40,000 crore ( 300 billion to 400 billion), they added.

Current Performance and Operations

Established in 2022, the state-backed financier has made strides in the current fiscal year, accumulating 195.2 billion through two bond issuances. This move aligns NaBFID with other Indian financial entities venturing into bond sales, buoyed by a surge in government expenditure on infrastructure, including roads, ports, and railways.

Also Read | NHAI raises more than 16,000 crore in its largest InvIT monetisation round

Notably, NaBFID has already disbursed loans exceeding 250 billion since April 2023, one source told the publication.

NaBFID did not respond to queries, Bloomberg said.

Government's Infrastructure Drive

The central government has significantly ramped up investment in critical infrastructure sectors such as roads, airports, and urban development.

Also Read | At India's second largest engineering company, gaps emerge in electoral bond funding

Over the past three years, expenditure in these areas has doubled, with an allocation of around 11 trillion or equivalent to $133 billion (around 11 lakh crore) earmarked for the upcoming fiscal year.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.