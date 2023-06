MUMBAI : The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) on Tuesday said it has listed its maiden bonds on BSE and National Stock Exchange.

Rajkiran Rai G, managing director, NaBFID, told Mint this month that the infrastructure financier has already disbursed loans worth ₹15,000 crore, of total sanctions of ₹25,000 crore. The institution plans to borrow ₹50,000 crore this fiscal through bank borrowings and bond issuances.

On 15 June, NaBFID raised ₹10,000 crore through the issuance of listed bonds. The infrastructure financier received bids of ₹23,629.5 crore and the bonds were oversubscribed by 4.7 times, as against base issue of ₹5,000 crore. Unsecured non-convertible debt securities were issued at an annualized coupon rate of 7.43% for a 10 year-tenure.

The financier started operations in 2021 with an initial capital infusion of ₹20,000 crore and additional grant of ₹5,000 crore from government.

Mint reported on 12 June that NaBFID is to introduce takeout financing products to help finance projects and allow timely exits for commercial lenders. Takeout financing helps extend loan repayment periods as new lenders take over project loans, facilitating removal of assets from books of financing banks within a pre-fixed period to avoid asset-liability mismatches.