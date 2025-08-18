NaBFID sanctions loans worth ₹2.3 lakh cr to 232 infra projects

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) has sanctioned 232 infrastructure projects with a sanctioned loan amount of ₹2,30,626 crore as on July 31, 2025, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Of this, loans to 162 infrastructure projects amounting to ₹1,74,872 crore are sanctioned with a tenure of more than 15 years, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development was set up in 2021 and has both developmental and financial objectives.

The developmental objective of the Institution shall be to co-ordinate with the central and state governments, regulators, financial institutions, institutional investors and such other relevant stakeholders, in India or outside India, to facilitate building and improving the relevant institutions to support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India including the domestic bonds and derivatives markets, he said.

The financial objective of the institution would be to lend or invest, directly or indirectly, and seek to attract investment from private sector investors and institutional investors, in infrastructure projects located in India, or partly in India and partly outside India, with a view to fostering sustainable economic development in India, he said.

The Government of India has infused ₹20,000 crore as equity and ₹5,000 crore as a grant.

Replying to another question, Chaudhary said the number of cyber incidents and their financial impact reported by scheduled commercial banks to RBI has increased significantly to 82, having a financial impact of ₹114.77 crore in 2024.

In 2023, the number of cyber incidents reported was 66 with a financial implication of ₹4.2 crore, as against 98 with a financial implication of ₹5.8 crore in the previous year.

In response to a separate question, Chaudhary said the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund I has approved and funded 127 projects as on March 31, 2025.

These projects have received funding from the fund with a total committed sanction of ₹12,842.4 crore, of which the fund has made total disbursements of ₹8,557.3 crore, he said.