NEW DELHI : State-run NTPC Ltd’s subsidiary Nabinagar Power Generating Co. Limited (NPGC) has declared an interim dividend of ₹100 crore for FY 2021-22 – India’s largest power generation utility said in a statement on Saturday.

This comes in the backdrop of NTPC's pivot towards green energy. NTPC Group posted a net profit of $1.85 billion in FY21. It has also set an aim of a 10% reduction in net energy intensity.

NTPC has an installed capacity of about 67.90 gigawatts (GW) across 70 power projects, with 13.6 GW under construction. It has set an ambitious aim of 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032 from the existing 4.7 GW. NTPC has won 4.32 GW of renewable energy bids since the last financial year. It plans to invest ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130GW power producer by 2032.

NTPC REL has also inked a pact with the Union territory of Ladakh for a green hydrogen mobility project, with the company along with NVVN jointly executing the project. NTPC also plans to partner with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, the country’s quasi-sovereign wealth fund, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to acquire and develop green energy assets including offshore wind projects.

