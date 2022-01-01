Nabinagar Power Generating Co. declares 100 crore interim dividend for 2021-22

NTPC has an installed capacity of about 67.90 gigawatts (GW) across 70 power projects, with 13.6 GW under construction. It has set an ambitious aim of 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032 from the existing 4.7 GW. NTPC has won 4.32 GW of renewable energy bids since the last financial year. It plans to invest ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130GW power producer by 2032.

