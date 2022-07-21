Nakul Jain hired as CEO of Paytm gateway biz

Alongside, Praveen Sharma, the CEO of Paytm Payments Services, has been moved to lead the company’s commerce vertical. Sharma was made MD and CEO of PPSL in September 2021, a person aware of the development told Mint. “He will lead Paytm’s commerce vertical, which includes games, movies, travel, mall and more," the person cited above said on condition of anonymity. Sharma will continue to lead the company’s advertising business.