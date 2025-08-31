Nalco charts green alumina path by 2030—even as coal expansion looms
The push for greener production has intensified with the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which will impose tariffs on carbon-intensive imports, and similar measures are under consideration in Southeast Asia.
NEW DELHI: State-run National Aluminium Co. Ltd (Nalco) plans to begin producing green alumina by 2030, ramping up renewable energy capacity to align with India’s energy transition and rising global carbon curbs. But the company has not set any production targets and clarified it does not expect to fully transition its output to renewable power by then.