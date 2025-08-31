Nalco charts green alumina path by 2030—even as coal expansion looms

That export profile, Singh said, has shielded the company from the impact of new US tariffs on Indian alumina. “We are exporting around 11 lakh tonnes of alumina and most of it is going into the Middle East (West Asia). That's why the US tariff is not going to impact the alumina export. We are not exporting to the US and even other countries we are not exporting (other than West Asia), because domestically we are getting better prices."