NALCO shares rise 5.6% as board will consider share buyback on 27 Jan

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) on Thursday said its board of directors will consider share buyback proposal on 27 January.

The news helped the state-run company's shares to rise nearly 6%.

At 2:15 pm on Thursday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 5.6% higher at ₹48.10.

"The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 271h January, 2021 to consider the proposal for Buy Back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company," NALCO said in a stock exchange filing.

The government has asked about eight state-owned companies to consider share buybacks as it looks for ways of raising funds to rein in the burgeoning fiscal deficit.

Recently, government-owned gas distribution company GAIL Ltd announced a buyback plan of 6.97 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each representing 1.55 per cent of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares.

The company's board of directors fixed at a price of ₹150 per share for an aggregate consideration of ₹1,046.35 crore. GAIL's board also approved an interim dividend for FY2020-21 at ₹2.50 per unit on the paid-up equity share capital.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via