NALCO shares rise 5.6% as board will consider share buyback on 27 Jan
At 2:15 pm on Thursday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 5.6% higher at ₹48.10
National Aluminium Company (NALCO) on Thursday said its board of directors will consider share buyback proposal on 27 January.
The news helped the state-run company's shares to rise nearly 6%.
"The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 271h January, 2021 to consider the proposal for Buy Back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company," NALCO said in a stock exchange filing.
The government has asked about eight state-owned companies to consider share buybacks as it looks for ways of raising funds to rein in the burgeoning fiscal deficit.
Recently, government-owned gas distribution company GAIL Ltd announced a buyback plan of 6.97 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each representing 1.55 per cent of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares.
The company's board of directors fixed at a price of ₹150 per share for an aggregate consideration of ₹1,046.35 crore. GAIL's board also approved an interim dividend for FY2020-21 at ₹2.50 per unit on the paid-up equity share capital.
