Names of 58,000 cos may be struck off RoC’s records

Data showed that over 2,300 firms obtained ‘dormant status’, allowing a business to remain inactive without being a defaulter on filing requirements. Such firms can restart operations whenever they want. However, defaulting on statutory filing obligations without having the ‘dormant’ status exposes a company to possible removal from the register. Data also showed only two of three companies set up so far have survived, leading to 1.4 million active companies at the end of February.