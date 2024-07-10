Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ stock opened at ₹ 1,325.05, up 31.45 per cent on both the BSE and the NSE on Wednesday.

Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, on Wednesday posted an emotional message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), congratulating the company's staff after it was listed at a 31 per cent price premium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the X post, Namita Thapar said: “Emotional morning today… we got listed at NSE :) 68 times oversubscribed, listed at 31% price premium but my Mirza Ghalib shayari sums up my feelings… congratulations Team Emcure !"

She recited Mirza Ghalib’s famous Urdu shayari – “Hazaaron khwahishen aisi ke har khwahish pe dam nikle, bohat niklay mere armaan, lekin phir bhi kam nikle" (Thousands of desires, each worth dying for… Many of them I have realized…yet I yearn for more…). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her post also carries a video.

Watch video {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pune-based pharma company’s stock opened at ₹1,325.05, up 31.45 per cent on both the BSE and the NSE on Wednesday. The stock closed at a premium of over 35 per cent against the issue price of ₹1,008.

During the trading session, the stock zoomed 37.30 per cent to ₹1,384 on the BSE and 37.40 per cent to ₹1,385 on the NSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In volume terms, 12.62 lakh shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals were traded on the BSE and 140.08 lakh shares on the NSE.

The company’s market valuation stood at ₹25,695.63 crore on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ ₹1,952 crore initial public offering (IPO) had received 67.87 times subscription on the final day of the offer on Friday.

The initial share sale had a price band of ₹960-1,008 per share.

The IPO included a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹800 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore shares worth ₹1,152 crore at the upper end of the price band by promoters and existing shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bain Capital offloaded nearly a third of its 13.07 per cent stake in the offer.

Emcure is the first drugmaker to go public in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Proceeds of the IPO will be used towards payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ operations involve developing, manufacturing and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!