Namma Yatri hitches a growth ride, cabs racing ahead
Salman S.H. 4 min read 30 Sept 2025, 07:40 pm IST
Namma Yatri's chief operating officer Shanmugavel Mani Subbiah said around 40% of the company's revenue now comes from the four-wheeler business
BENGALURU : Mobility startup Namma Yatri, which had started off as an on-demand auto-rickshaw booking platform three years ago, now derives a chunk of its revenue from four-wheeler cabs as it scales beyond Bengaluru into Chennai, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.
