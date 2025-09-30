Namma Yatri hitches a growth ride, cabs racing ahead

BENGALURU : Mobility startup Namma Yatri, which had started off as an on-demand auto-rickshaw booking platform three years ago, now derives a chunk of its revenue from four-wheeler cabs as it scales beyond Bengaluru into Chennai, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

In an interview with Mint, Namma Yatri's chief operating officer Shanmugavel Mani Subbiah said around 40% of the revenue now comes from the four-wheeler business that was launched in Bengaluru last year. About 55% still comes from autos and 5% from bike taxis.

Beyond Bengaluru, Namma Yatri operates cabs and autos in Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi and Bhubaneswar, as well as multiple tier-2 towns in Karnataka.

“Our revenue tripled in the last financial year (FY25), and we have operationally become profitable. And in cities where we are mature, we are running at an operational Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) equivalent to 15% of revenue," added Subbiah.

With Namma Yatri now getting nearly half its revenue from cabs, the platform will compete more directly with deep-pocketed firms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido. What sets Namma Yatri apart, Subbiah said, is its open-source approach—its codebase is built on an open-stack model that can be replicated by anyone.

Driver-focused monetization

The platform was developed by fintech firm Juspay and is integrated with the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Initially launched as a project within Juspay, Namma Yatri was spun off into a new entity, Moving Tech Innovations Ltd (Moving Tech), in April 2024.

Another key differentiator is monetization. Namma Yatri’s revenue is derived from driver subscriptions, unlike the commission-based models used by Uber and Ola that deduct a fee from driver earnings.

“It (subscription as model) came from drivers’ preferences. Like mobile data, they wanted to pay for access, not a revenue cut. We offer two plans for autos: ₹25 per day for unlimited rides, or ₹3.5 per trip. Crucially, the subscription fee is not linked to fare price, incentives or earnings, so drivers keep their income," Subbiah said.

When Uber and Ola first launched operations in the country, both pushed a leasing-led expansion, placing vehicles with drivers, who then paid installments on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. This was a strategy pitched as a fast way to build supply. Over time, however, drivers' earnings fell as incentives were cut and fuel costs rose; the covid shutdowns also left many drivers selling their cars or defaulting on loans.

While leasing still exists in the market, Subbiah said Namma Yatri will not invest in building assets or adding supply on the ground. Instead, it will keep the platform open to any driver and let drivers manage their own vehicle supply.

Growth and future plans

According to Namma Yatri’s open dashboard, the platform has enabled ₹2,033 crore in driver earnings since its November 2022 launch and has 6.67 lakh registered drivers at present. Subbiah said roughly half the driver base comprises auto drivers, with the rest split across cabs and bikes. The app has completed over 1.5 crore trips to date.

Outlining growth plans, Subbiah said the company will launch in more cities over the next few months and aims to cover multiple mobility modes, including shuttles, buses and public transport. The strategy does not entail launching the company's own shuttles or buses; instead, it plans to work with state governments and integrate these options into the app.

According to Karthik Reddy, co-founder and managing partner at Blume Ventures, an investor in the firm, Namma Yatri’s competitive equation is to challenge the Ola–Uber duopoly by working with stakeholders such as the government, driver networks, communities and customers, rather than trying to outspend incumbents in capital-heavy battles.

He frames Namma Yatri not as a pure ride-hailing company but as a multimodal public-transport technology platform, with ride-hailing as one segment within a broader mobility stack.

“Incumbents like Uber, Ola, and Rapido are often benchmarked on gross merchandise volume (GMV) with assumed margins, but that doesn’t map cleanly to Namma Yatri’s subscription-led model. Future investors will likely focus on gross margin and ride volumes to arrive at a multiple, yet pricing a model this novel will ultimately be set by the market," Reddy added.

Namma Yatri competes with larger rival Rapido. Based on app store metrics, Namma has about 50 lakh downloads on Google Play, while Rapido has roughly 10 crore, indicating a wider user reach for the latter. Both platforms operate subscription-led monetization models for drivers.

While Namma Yatri remains a focused mobility player, Rapido has broadened its scope beyond two-wheeler ride-hailing into autos, cars and, most recently, food delivery under its “Ownly" brand.

Recently, Swiggy had fully divested its ₹2,400 crore stake in Rapido, selling shares to Prosus NV and WestBridge Capital. Swiggy first invested $180 million (about ₹1,350 crore) in April 2022, when Rapido was valued at $1.1 billion; the exit pegs Rapido’s valuation at $2.5–2.7 billion.

Namma Yatri has raised $11 million in a pre-Series A round last year, which valued the company at $55 million post money, led by early-stage investors Blume Ventures and Antler, with participation from Google as well.