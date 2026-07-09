Nandan Nilekani makes his largest VC bet yet in Fundamentum's Fund III

The Fundamentum Partnership, founded by Nandan Nilekani and Sanjeev Aggarwal in 2017, has launched Fundamentum Partnership Fund III with a target of ₹2,200 crore ($230 million), including a ₹400 crore greenshoe option.
“Fund III will be the same strategy as the previous funds. We will be lead investors in companies raising their Series B rounds with a $10-15 million cheque,” Prateek Jain, general partner at Fundamentum Partnership, said in an interview with Mint.
Nilekani has anchored the fund as its lead limited partner (LP), making it his largest-ever investment in a venture capital firm.
Jain, who handles the firm's consumer technology vertical, and Mayank Kachhwaha, who oversees fintech investments, have been elevated to general partners to run Fund III. They will handle the new investment vehicle alongside Aggarwal and chief financial officer Sanjay Chaturvedi.