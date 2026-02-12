Like most VC firms and family offices, Fundamentum is highly selective about the startups that it invests in, evaluating between 5 to 10 companies every week. That isn't to say its engagement with companies begins only when the firm wants to make an investment. “Some of these are relationships we've built for years before we say that yes, this is where we're going to come in, they're scaling rapidly and could use our help," said Kachhwaha.