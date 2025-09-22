Nandini cuts prices after GST rate cut; here’s how much its products cost now — check complete list

Nandini joined the wave of consumer brands like Amul and Mother Dairy in reducing the prices of its milk products, such as ghee, butter, and paneer, following the government's decision to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on certain products to boost consumption in the country.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) released a statement on Monday, listing the revised prices of ‘Nandini’ milk products after the slash in GST levied on dairy products.

“The GST council announced on September 3 that the revised rates on several consumer essentials, such as ghee, paneer, cheese, ice cream, and chocolates, will be applicable from September 22. Accordingly, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has revised the selling prices of ‘Nandini’ milk products,” it stated as reported by PTI.

Revised prices of Nandini products According to the list shared by the body, here are the new prices of different products available in the outlets of Nandini:

Ghee: A 1 litre pouch of ghee, which was earlier priced at ₹ 650, can now be purchased for ₹ 610.

650, can now be purchased for 610. Butter: A 500 gm stick of unsalted butter, which was ₹ 305 earlier, will now be available for ₹ 286.

305 earlier, will now be available for 286. Paneer: The new price of 1 kg paneer is ₹ 408 as against ₹ 425 earlier.

408 as against 425 earlier. Milk: A 1-litre pouch of Goodlife milk, which was ₹ 70, can now be purchased for ₹ 68.

70, can now be purchased for 68. Cheese: The price of 1 kg processed cheese has been reduced by ₹ 33, to ₹ 497. A 1 kg pack of mozzarella diced cheese will now be sold at ₹ 450 from ₹ 480.

33, to 497. A 1 kg pack of mozzarella diced cheese will now be sold at 450 from 480. Ice creams - Vanilla tub of net weight 1 kg, which was priced at ₹ 200, will now be available at ₹ 178.

200, will now be available at 178. Savouries: 180 gm of this product, which was ₹ 60, will now be available at ₹ 56.

60, will now be available at 56. Muffins: A 150 gm packet of muffins, which was ₹ 50, will now be ₹ 45. Prices of milk products across other brands Amul has also reduced prices of more than 700 product packs, including butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc.

However, Mint reported earlier that the brand's pouch and packaged milk prices will remain unchanged, as they were not subject to GST even before the reforms.

Another major player in the dairy product industry, Mother Dairy has announced a reduction in prices across a wide range of its dairy products following the recent revision of GST rates. These products include everyday essentials such as toned milk, paneer, butter, ghee, cheese, and premium cow ghee.