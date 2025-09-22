Subscribe

Nandini cuts prices after GST rate cut; here’s how much its products cost now — check complete list

Following the GST reduction, Nandini has lowered the prices of its milk products, including ghee, butter, and paneer. The new prices, effective September 22, align with those of other brands like Amul and Mother Dairy, which also revised their product prices recently.

Written By Eshita Gain
Updated22 Sep 2025, 05:40 PM IST
Nandini reduces prices of milk products in line with GST rate cut
Nandini joined the wave of consumer brands like Amul and Mother Dairy in reducing the prices of its milk products, such as ghee, butter, and paneer, following the government's decision to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on certain products to boost consumption in the country.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) released a statement on Monday, listing the revised prices of ‘Nandini’ milk products after the slash in GST levied on dairy products.

“The GST council announced on September 3 that the revised rates on several consumer essentials, such as ghee, paneer, cheese, ice cream, and chocolates, will be applicable from September 22. Accordingly, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has revised the selling prices of ‘Nandini’ milk products,” it stated as reported by PTI.

Revised prices of Nandini products

According to the list shared by the body, here are the new prices of different products available in the outlets of Nandini:

  • Ghee: A 1 litre pouch of ghee, which was earlier priced at 650, can now be purchased for 610.
  • Butter: A 500 gm stick of unsalted butter, which was 305 earlier, will now be available for 286.
  • Paneer: The new price of 1 kg paneer is 408 as against 425 earlier.
  • Milk: A 1-litre pouch of Goodlife milk, which was 70, can now be purchased for 68.
  • Cheese: The price of 1 kg processed cheese has been reduced by 33, to 497. A 1 kg pack of mozzarella diced cheese will now be sold at 450 from 480.
  • Ice creams - Vanilla tub of net weight 1 kg, which was priced at 200, will now be available at 178.
  • Savouries: 180 gm of this product, which was 60, will now be available at 56.
  • Muffins: A 150 gm packet of muffins, which was 50, will now be 45.

Prices of milk products across other brands

Amul has also reduced prices of more than 700 product packs, including butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc.

However, Mint reported earlier that the brand's pouch and packaged milk prices will remain unchanged, as they were not subject to GST even before the reforms.

Also Read | New GST Rates: New slabs come into effect today, check details here

Another major player in the dairy product industry, Mother Dairy has announced a reduction in prices across a wide range of its dairy products following the recent revision of GST rates. These products include everyday essentials such as toned milk, paneer, butter, ghee, cheese, and premium cow ghee.

Also Read | New GST rates: Amul MD clarifies changes in price of pouch and UHT milk —details

The price reduction for Mother Dairy products ranges between 2 and 30, depending on the product and packaging. Like Nandini, it has also cut milk packet prices by 1–2, varying by milk type, Mint reported earlier.

