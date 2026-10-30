Nandini milk price hike: Why Karnataka raised rates by ₹8 per litre from November 1, how rates compare with other states

Karnataka has increased the price of Nandini milk by ₹8 per litre, with the revised rates coming into effect from November 1. Despite the hike, prices of the cooperative dairy brand will remain lower than those of comparable milk varieties in several other states, according to a government price comparison cited by India Today.

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The Karnataka Cabinet approved the increase following demands from dairy farmers and milk unions for a revision in procurement prices. Of the ₹8 increase, ₹7 will go directly to farmers, while the remaining ₹1 will be allocated to milk unions.

The Nandini Shubham variant, which contains 4.5% fat, will now cost ₹60 per litre, up from ₹52. This remains below the average price of ₹62.80 across the 10 other states included in the comparison.

How much will different Nandini milk varieties cost? The price revision applies to all Nandini milk varieties, including toned, homogenised and premium options.

Toned milk will now cost ₹54 per litre, compared with ₹46 earlier. Homogenised toned milk has been increased from ₹47 to ₹55, while homogenised cow's milk will cost ₹58, up from ₹50.

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The Shubham variant will see its price rise from ₹52 to ₹60 per litre. Nandini Samruddhi, meanwhile, will cost ₹63, compared with its earlier price of ₹55.

How do Nandini milk prices compare with other states? Even after the increase, Karnataka's Nandini Shubham milk will remain cheaper than comparable 4.5% fat milk varieties in most states covered by the government's comparison.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have the highest listed prices, at ₹68 per litre. Punjab, Odisha and Chhattisgarh charge ₹66, while Gujarat and Rajasthan have rates of ₹64 per litre, as per India Today report.

At ₹60 per litre, Karnataka's revised price is ₹8 lower than the rates in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and ₹6 below those in Punjab, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the report noted.

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Bihar's Sudha milk and Goa Cooperative milk are also priced at ₹60 per litre, placing them on par with Nandini Shubham. Tamil Nadu's Aavin 4.5% milk is listed at ₹46 per litre, although prices in the state vary by variant and cooperative union.

Why has Karnataka increased Nandini milk prices? Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday defended the decision, saying the increase was necessary to prevent losses to dairy farmers amid rising production and transportation costs, according to news agency PTI.

He said the demand for a price revision had been pending for the past couple of years and that the government had taken the decision after consultations with stakeholders.

“The price has been increased to prevent losses to farmers. The government is helping farmers, and farmers are important to us,” Shivakumar told reporters, as per PTI.

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Asked whether the hike would increase the burden on consumers, he said the interests of milk producers also needed to be considered.

“If there are farmers, we can drink milk. Otherwise, is it possible to drink milk,” he said.

The chief minister cited higher costs of inputs such as plastic packaging, diesel and petrol, which have pushed up transportation expenses.

He said that dairy farmers and unions had sought an increase of ₹12 to ₹15 per litre, but the government settled on ₹8 after consultations.

Shivakumar also said milk prices in Karnataka remained lower than in several neighbouring states, adding that the price difference had contributed to milk being diverted to other states. He also indicated that state transport bus fares could be revised in the coming days.

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Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which markets dairy products under the Nandini brand, is expected to pass on most of the increase to milk producers, with ₹7 per litre earmarked for farmers and ₹1 for the cooperatives.

With inputs from PTI

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